Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $316.52. 924,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

