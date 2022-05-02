Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 9,260 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,519. The company has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

