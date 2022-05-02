Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 9,794 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Saia worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after buying an additional 108,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $205.96. 604,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

