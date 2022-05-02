Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trustmark worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Trustmark by 160.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.18. 2,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

