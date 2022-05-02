Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,210 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

COOP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,989. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.93.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.