Zilliqa Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $869.12 million and approximately $306.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00249463 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004002 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.78 or 0.01882635 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,020,567,126 coins and its circulating supply is 12,729,099,973 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

