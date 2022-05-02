Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $109,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.22 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

