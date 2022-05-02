ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Down 26.5% This Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $618,932.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 143,213,149 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.