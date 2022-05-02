Zoracles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,555.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $41.84 or 0.00108049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $228,555.61 and $3,555.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.81 or 0.07336749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

