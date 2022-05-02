Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.99

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 2158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

