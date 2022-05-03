-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

