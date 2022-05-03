-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.