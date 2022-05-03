$0.02 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. 736,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

