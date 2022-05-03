$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 17,323 shares of company stock worth $100,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 83.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 107,319 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

