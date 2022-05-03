$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

