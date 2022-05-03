$0.10 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

