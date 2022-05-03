$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,669. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.