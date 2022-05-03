-$0.23 EPS Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,996.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.