-$0.44 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

AVDL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,158. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.