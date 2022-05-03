$0.45 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 269,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $37.57 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

