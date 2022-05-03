$0.53 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 1,274,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.