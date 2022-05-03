$0.53 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 1,274,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About nVent Electric (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.