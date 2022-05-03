-$0.60 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.65). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 338,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,743. The company has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

