$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 649,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,131. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

