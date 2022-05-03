$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

GMS stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.87. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

