-$1.73 EPS Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSVT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 262,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,617. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.