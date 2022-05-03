-$1.73 EPS Expected for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.92). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.79) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TSVT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 262,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,617. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

