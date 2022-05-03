$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. MasTec has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

