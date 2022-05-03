1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 12,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,439,000 after buying an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,002,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.