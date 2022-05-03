$11.63 Billion in Sales Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 billion and the lowest is $11.25 billion. Allstate reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year sales of $47.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $48.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $49.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.05 billion to $50.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of ALL traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. 28,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

