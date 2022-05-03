1,100 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

EHC opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $88.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

