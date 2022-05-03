114,555 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 357,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

