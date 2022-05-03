11,550 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.84. 24,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average is $229.79.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

