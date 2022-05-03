$12.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.71 billion and the lowest is $9.75 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $46.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $55.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.55. 154,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.75. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 271.88%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

