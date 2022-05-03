1,251 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

