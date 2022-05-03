1,254 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,396. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day moving average is $241.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

