13,362 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,679. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.