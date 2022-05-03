13,866 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.72. 15,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.37 and a 200-day moving average of $552.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

