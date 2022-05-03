1,426 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. 91,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

