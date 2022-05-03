$156.68 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce $156.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $153.70 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $154.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $631.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.95 million, with estimates ranging from $589.58 million to $658.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.