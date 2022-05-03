$156.68 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will announce $156.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $153.70 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $154.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $623.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $631.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.95 million, with estimates ranging from $589.58 million to $658.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

