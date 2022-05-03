$161.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will post $161.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $165.60 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $158.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $647.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.85 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 11,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,879. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

