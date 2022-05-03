1,628 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

