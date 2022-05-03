1,750 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.70. 31,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average of $194.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

