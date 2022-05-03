1,847 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.