1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $678,011.48 and $6,490.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

