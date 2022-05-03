1MillionNFTs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,338.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $56,407.77 and approximately $42,338.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00220104 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00479984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00039021 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,353.92 or 1.89332986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.