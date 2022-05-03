1ST Source Bank Invests $208,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.85. 1,181,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.69 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

