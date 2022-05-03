1ST Source Bank Sells 100 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. 1,321,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.