1ST Source Bank Sells 165 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

Shares of GE traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,024. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.