1ST Source Bank Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $8.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,447.54. 213,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,611. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,522.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,605.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

