1ST Source Bank Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,107. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.94 and a 200 day moving average of $414.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.