$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.79. LGI Homes posted earnings of $3.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ampfield Management L.P. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 246,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 24.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,327. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.