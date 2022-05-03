200 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after buying an additional 119,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares in the last quarter.

IYG traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,794. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.31.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

